Sint Maarten Police Force Urges Strict Adherence to Traffic Laws for Enhanced Road Safety

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Police Force is issuing a plea to all residents and visitors to prioritize road safety and strictly abide by traffic laws to prevent the serious accidents that have been recently investigated by our the Traffic Department.

In the early hours of Friday morning, September 1ste 2023 about 05.15 am , Central Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a severe accident near the Cottage Roundabout, situated by the former Eddy’s Auto Supply. Responding to the scene were police patrols, ambulance personnel, and fire department units.

Upon arrival at the accident site, officers were confronted with a terrible collision between a white Hyundai Atos and a septic truck. The impact was so severe that the driver of the Atos was trapped inside the vehicle. Swiftly, the fire department personnel embarked on a rescue mission, extricating the injured victim from the wreckage. He was promptly administered first aid by ambulance personnel and subsequently rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for further medical attention.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the white Hyundai Atos, traveling along Zager-Gut Road in the direction of Madame Estate, chose to proceed straight ahead instead of navigating the roundabout onto A.Th Illidge Road. Simultaneously, the septic truck was approaching from the A.Th Illidge Road. Tragically, the driver of the Atos failed to control his speed and collided head-on with the oncoming septic truck. The driver of the truck emerged without any injuries.

The Sint Maarten Police Force, in light of this distressing incident, implores all vehicle operators to observe and adhere to traffic rules and regulations. The safety of the community members and visitors must remain paramount in our minds.

It is the collective responsibility of all to prevent further accidents.