SINT MAARTEN POLICE FORCE INVESTIGATING TWO ARMED ROBBERIES IN COLE BAY

The Sint Maarten Police Force is currently investigating two armed robberies that occurred on the evening of September 25th, 2023, at approximately 07:40 PM. These two incidents took place in close proximity to the intersections of Crossing Well Road and Wellington Road in Cole Bay.

The initial incident was reported to the Police Central Dispatch when a male victim arrived at his residence and reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint by two masked suspects dressed in black. After robbing the victim, the suspects discharged a firearm into the air before fleeing the scene on a scooter in the direction of Wellington Road.

Shortly after this incident, a second armed robbery occurred at a supermarket located at the intersection of Well Road and Wellington Road. In this incident, two individuals, also dressed in black and riding a scooter, were involved.

In response to these incidents, several police patrols and detectives were swiftly dispatched to the respective locations. The Special Unit Robberies (SUR) is currently leading the investigation into these incidents.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is urging anyone with information related to these robberies or any other suspicious activities to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigations. Your cooperation is crucial in helping us ensure the safety and security of our community.

SUR detectives urge anyone with information about these or any other robbery to contact

KPSM on +1 721 5422222 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300.

You can also leave a private message via the Facebook page: Police Force of Sint Maarten –

Korps Politie Sint Maarten)