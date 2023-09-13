Sint Maarten Police Force Announces Disinfection Operation at Philipsburg Police Station

The Sint Maarten Police Force is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being police officers and community in general. In our ongoing efforts to provide a safe environment for our officers and the public, KPSM would like to announce that a comprehensive disinfection operation will take place at the Philipsburg Police Station.

The disinfection operation is scheduled to take place from 08:00 PM on September 12th, 2023, to 06:00 AM on September 13th, 2023. During this time, the Philipsburg Police Station will be temporarily closed to the public. Operation will be relocated to the Simpson Bay Police Station, ensuring that our essential services continue uninterrupted.

Following the completion of the disinfection operation, the Philipsburg Police Station will reopen promptly at 07:00 AM on Wednesday, September 13th, 2023.

We would like to express our gratitude to the community of Sint Maarten for their understanding and cooperation during this important operation.