Road closures on Monday and Tuesday in connection with the Opening of the New Parliamentary Year

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – A number of road closures will be in place on Monday, September 11 and Tuesday, September 12 for the annual traditional Opening of the new Parliamentary Year.

The Wilhelmina straat in front of the House of Parliament will be closed on Monday, September 11 from 15.00 hrs. to 14.00 hrs. on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. The closure is in connection with a rehearsal for the personnel from the various uniformed services, who will be participating in the honor guard and parade on the occasion of the opening of the new Parliamentary Year as well as some other preparations.

Back Street and Front Street including connecting side roads will be closed on Tuesday, September 12 from 6.00 hrs. to 14.00 hrs. This is in connection with the official ceremonies for the opening of the new Parliamentary Year.