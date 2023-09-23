Question hour with the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor regarding the status of COVID infections on Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Public session on September 25, 2023.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Monday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Question hour: Questions from MP M.D. Gumbs directed to the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor regarding the status of COVID infections on Sint Maarten including new strain infections ( IS/020/2023-2024 dated September 18, 2023)

The intention of a question hour is to create the possibility for Members of Parliament to exercise their supervisory activities by posing questions and interacting with Ministers on current matters. During the question hour, only questions and answers will be given on the topic at hand. The procedure of the question hour is regulated in article 69 and further of the Rules of Order.

