PUBLIC NOTICE: Civil Registry Department

The Civil Registry Department would hereby like to invite all eligible voters in connection with the upcoming Parliamentary elections to be held on January 11th ,2024 for the following:

Citizens are invited to visit the Civil Registry office on Saturday October 7th, and Saturday October 14th, 2023 at the Government Building Philipsburg during the hours of 9:00 am to 12:00 pm (noon) to update their respected profile. This will help us to distribute the voting cards to the correct address.

Citizens can:

– Update their address

– Update their name or marital status:

persons can bring in their breeder document (Birth certificate or Marriage/ divorce certificates)

– Inquire about their voting status

– If a family member passed away abroad, please provide us with the death certificate (this to avoid receiving voting card)

All citizens must present a valid identification document, if applicable a GEBE bill for the address or a lease agreement to update the address. To update the profile with breeder documents, please provide these documents along with the legalization and translation if applicable.

The management of the department hopes that this opportunity will be used by concerned voters.

Management of the Civil Registry Department