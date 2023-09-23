Police Force of Sint Maarten Clarifies Procedure for Obtaining Declaration of Conduct

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten wishes to inform the public about the correct procedure for obtaining a Declaration of Conduct, also known as a Police Record, in response to the numerous requests received for this document.

A Declaration of Conduct is an essential document often required for various purposes such as employment, immigration, or visa applications. To ensure a streamlined and efficient process, the Police Force of Sint Maarten wants to clarify that this document can be obtained through the official website of the Government of Sint Maarten.

Individuals seeking to obtain a Declaration of Conduct should visit the Government of Sint Maarten’s website at: https://www.sintmaartengov.org/services/Pages/Declaration-of-Conduct.aspx

On the website, you will find a dedicated page for requesting the Declaration of Conduct at Please note that the Police Force of Sint Maarten does not engage in the issuance of these documents. All requests and processing are handled through the government’s online portal.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten does not have a process that involves providing approvals or denials for these documents. Therefore, we kindly ask the public to follow the prescribed procedure on the government’s website for obtaining the Declaration of Conduct. The online process is designed to be user-friendly and efficient, ensuring that you receive the necessary document in a timely manner.

We encourage all individuals who require a Declaration of Conduct to visit the official government website and follow the guidelines provided. This will help expedite your application and ensure that you receive the document you need for your specific purpose.