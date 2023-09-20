OCTOBER 11th, 2023 DEADLINE FOR APPLICATION REGISTRATION (NEW) POLITICAL PARTIES

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Electoral Council hereby wishes to announce the following to prospective political parties that are not registered at the Electoral Council and are desirous of participating in the upcoming elections on January 11th, 2024.

In view of the fact that nomination date has been set for 22 November 2023, (new) political parties that are not registered at the Electoral Council must submit a written application to register with the Electoral Council no later than Wednesday October 11th, 2023.

Together with the application for registration of the political party, the following documents must be submitted:

1. Notarial deed containing the Articles of Association of the party;

2. Excerpt from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry;

3. Statement containing the appointment of the party’s authorized representative

and authorized deputy representative to the Electoral Council;

4. Application for registration of the reference, which is to be placed above the list of candidates.

Any party that lost its reference and wishes to re-apply for its reference to be placed above its list can do so before the deadline on Wednesday, October 11th , 2023. This is also required for a party wishing to apply for a change of its reference above its list.

Failure to apply for party registration by the deadline will result in the party not being able to contest the upcoming elections.

The office hours of the Electoral Council are:

Monday – Friday: from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information on the National Ordinance on Registration and Finances of Political Parties, please contact the Electoral Council at +17215225154 or call or +17215439888 or send an email to info@ecsxm.org or visit the website of the Electoral Council: www.ecsxm.org​