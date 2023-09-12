MP Angelique Romou Donates Books in Honor of International Literacy Day

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — In celebration of International Literacy Day, MP Angelique Romou has continued her commitment to promoting literacy amongst our youth by donating books on Friday September 8th 2023, International Literacy Day to 2 local primary schools: Ruby Labega Public Primary School and the Browlia Maillard Methodist Agogic Center. MP Romou personally visited the schools and donated the books in person, using the opportunity to explain to the students the significance of World literacy Day, while also making a pledge to each class to return to read to them as she continues with her “Reading is Lit with MP Romou” literacy campaign..

These donations is just the beginning of a month-long series of book contributions she will be making to various other schools on the island. Past beneficiaries of MP Romou’s book donations have included Sister Marie Laurence School, Martin Luther King Jr. Public Primary School, among many others. This donation is part of MP Romou’s annual “Reading is Lit” initiative, which she has pursued for several years, marking September as the commencement of each annual literacy-focused campaign.

MP Romou commenced this year’s “Reading is Lit with MP Romou” campaign on International Literacy Day, early Friday morning by reading for the 6th graders of the St. Maarten Seventh Day Adventist School, “I am dedicated to fostering a culture of reading and education within my community in order for our community to thrive and my “Reading is Lit” Initiative embodies just that” MP Romou stated. Through this initiative, I dedicate my free time to going out and reading to our youngsters. I actively visit schools, youth organizations and our foster homes to read to children and inspire a love for literature. I believe this initiative assists in encouraging young minds to explore the world through the pages of books and develop essential literacy skills” MP Romou further elaborated.

MP Romou underscores the significance of literacy by stating, “Literacy is the cornerstone of a prosperous and thriving society. It empowers us to access knowledge, secure better opportunities, and contribute meaningfully to the progress of our nation. By promoting literacy, we are building a stronger future for our children and our country.

“As International Literacy Day reminds us of the importance of literacy in our lives and communities, I will continue to champion the cause of literacy, emphasize the vital role literacy plays in the growth and development of a nation through my Reading is Lit Initiative. I encourage any school or youth organization that are interested in receiving books or would like for me to come in and read to our youngsters, to please feel free to reach out to me via romouangelique@gmail.com or angelique.romou@sxmparliament.org” MP Romou concluded.