Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School Honors Former School Manager Mrs. Anna Grantham-Halley

Philipsburg — On Monday afternoon, the Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School (MGDW) held a heartwarming ceremony to honor and celebrate the exceptional contributions of Mrs. Anna Grantham-Halley, who served as the School Manager from 2015 to 2020. The event served as a token of appreciation for her dedicated service to Public Education.

A commitment to excellence marked Mrs. Grantham-Halley’s tenure at MGDW, tireless dedication to the well-being of students, and a passion for education.Stuart Johnson, the current School Manager of MGDW, led the heartfelt tribute to Mrs. Grantham-Halley during the special gathering. He shared his gratitude for her unwavering support and commitment to the school. Mr. Johnson also praised Mrs. Grantham-Halley for her hands-on approach, which contributed to improved facilities for the school.

The event was attended by current and former staff members, family, and friends all of whom had been touched by Mrs. Grantham-Halley’s tenure as School Manager. The atmosphere was filled with gratitude and nostalgia as attendees shared fond memories and stories of her time at MGDW.