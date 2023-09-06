Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School Honors Former School Manager Mrs. Anna Grantham-Halley

Philipsburg — On Monday afternoon, the Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School (MGDW) held a heartwarming ceremony to honor and celebrate the exceptional contributions of Mrs. Anna Grantham-Halley, who served as the School Manager from 2015 to 2020. The event served as a token of appreciation for her dedicated service to Public Education.

A commitment to excellence marked Mrs. Grantham-Halley’s tenure at MGDW, tireless dedication to the well-being of students, and a passion for education.Stuart Johnson, the current School Manager of MGDW, led the heartfelt tribute to Mrs. Grantham-Halley during the special gathering. He shared his gratitude for her unwavering support and commitment to the school. Mr. Johnson also praised Mrs. Grantham-Halley for her hands-on approach, which contributed to improved facilities for the school.

The event was attended by current and former staff members, family, and friends all of whom had been touched by Mrs. Grantham-Halley’s tenure as School Manager. The atmosphere was filled with gratitude and nostalgia as attendees shared fond memories and stories of her time at MGDW.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Johnson stated, “Mrs. Anna Grantham-Halley’s dedication to the students and the institution has left an indelible mark on our school. We are eternally grateful for her unwavering commitment to education and the betterment of our community. Today, we not only celebrate her accomplishments but also pay tribute to her many educational contributions.”

The event concluded with a heartfelt presentation of a commemorative plaque to Mrs. Grantham-Halley, symbolizing the enduring appreciation and respect at the MGDW Primary School.Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School remains committed to pursuing excellence in education.

