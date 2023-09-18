Governor Baly to attend “Prinsjesdag” in the Netherlands

PHILIPSBURG — From September 18 until September 22, 2023, His Excellency Governor of Sint Maarten, Mr. Ajamu Baly, will pay a work visit to The Netherlands.

On the morning of September 18, His Majesty King Willem-Alexander will receive the Governor at the Noordeinde Palace in The Hague. On September 19, the Governor will attend the opening of the Parliamentary Year (Prinsjesdag).

During his visit, His Excellency will be meeting with several Ministers and other dignitaries to discuss, among others, the relationship between Sint Maarten and The Netherlands.

There will also be a formal Governor’s meeting with the Governors of Curaçao and Aruba and the State Secretary of Kingdom Relations, Alexandra Van Huffelen.