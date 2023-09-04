Dynaf at SMILE

At the October 27th-28th 2023 St. Maarten Innovations, Initiatives and Industries Link-Up Event (SMILE), smart energy solutions company Dynaf will provide both a keynote and demonstration that the “Future Is Electric”. This was announced today in conjunction with the event main organizer, the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA).

Dynaf Group aims to become a market leader in Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the Caribbean Region. Dynaf’s company strategy is to continuously meet requirements of the developing energy landscape and the needs of customers, enhancing a more sustainable environment in the process.

Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular. With it grows the demand for easy charging solutions. Dynaf already has 42 available “D-POINT” charging stations in the Caribbean area, processing 41,203+ charging transactions and delivering a total of 304,000+ Kilowatt Hours (KWh). In conjunction with TUI, one of the world’s largest tour operators, Dynaf will place 55 extra “D-POINTS” this year in Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao.

Dynaf will have a Commercial and residential D-point on display at SMILE this year at the University St Martin Campus in Philipsburg.

“D-POINTS” are not just part of the global energy transition but form a source of income for persons hosting one on their land. During SMILE, Kris Bouwstra, Chief Commercial Officer of Dynaf Group, will share more information about managing one of the charging stations. SMILE will be providing free connection to the D-POINT network; electric cars will be available for free test rides for those who are 18 or older and have a valid driver’s license.

SMILE 2023 will be the fourth iteration. Taking place on October 27th and 28th, 2023, SMILE will provide a platform for industry leaders to explore innovative and sustainable solutions at the University of Saint Martin, whilst networking in the process. SMILE 2023’s main theme will be “Making Your Business Future Proof”. Speakers will be, amongst others, Tyrell Pantophlet (St. Maarten / Netherlands), James Ellsmoor of Islands Innovation (Portugal) former Chief Technology Officer of President Obama, Meghan Smith and Susan Alzner of the United Nations (Both US).

Apart from Dynaf, SHTA thanks Grant Thornton St. Maarten; The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport (MECYS) and Recruit a Student; the Bureau of Intellectual Property; Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten and the University of St. Martin, for supporting SMILE’s fourth edition. For more information and registration for the event visit SMILEsintmaarten.com or call +1 721 542 0108.