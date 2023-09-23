Curacao Public Prosecution Service confirms ongoing criminal investigation into Ennia

WILLEMSTAD (Source: Curacao Chronicle) – The Public Prosecution Service has initiated a criminal investigation into the insurance company Ennia and individuals affiliated with Ennia. The report filed by the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten is currently under review. The Public Prosecution Service is making this announcement in response to significant public criticism.

The ministry states that they initiated a criminal investigation some time ago, which has not yet concluded. The Joint Investigation Team is conducting the investigation under the authority of the Central Team of the Public Prosecution Service.

In recent days, various media outlets have speculated about the report filed against Ennia by the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten. This led to confusion regarding whether the Public Prosecution Service had launched an investigation. The Public Prosecution Service aims to clarify this ambiguity.

The Public Prosecution Service has confirmed that the report submitted by the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten is being taken seriously, and a criminal investigation is already underway. The investigation is ongoing, and no details about its current findings can be disclosed at this time.

The Public Prosecution Service acknowledges that the Ennia issues are of great concern to the community. As soon as the investigation permits, the Public Prosecution Service will provide the community with further updates and any findings that may arise.