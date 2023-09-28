Committee of CECYSA of Parliament meeting with the Minister of ECYS regarding the current issues involving teachers, pertaining to vacation pay and the vacation schedule

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Committee of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs of Parliament (CECYSA) to meet on September 27, 2023.

The Committee meeting of the Parliamentary Year 2022-2023, which was adjourned on August 14, 2023, will be reconvened on Wednesday at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Discussion with the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport on current issues involving teachers, such as vacation pay and the vacation schedule (IS/439/2022-2023 dated February 9, 2023. This meeting was requested by MP C.T. Emmanuel.

The Hon. Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, drs. Rodolph Samuel will return to Parliament to provide answers to the questions posed by the Members of Parliament.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament