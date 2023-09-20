Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) Addresses NV GEBE 

Philipsburg – The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) is keenly aware of the operational challenges faced by NV GEBE. While we acknowledge the complexity of such issues, certain practices have emerged and in recent days escalated raising heightened concerns, particularly due to their significant impact on our vibrant business community and the citizens of St. Maarten.

COCI is resolute in its commitment to safeguarding the interests of businesses and residents alike. Considering the absence of a dedicated consumer bureau, we are taking proactive steps to address these concerns through appropriate channels. It is imperative that such matters are dealt with in a structured manner, serving the interest of all who are dependent on the provisioning of utilities by NV Gebe to have long term effective results.

We therefore invite the businesses and the community at large to come forward with their specific issues and complaints pertaining to NV GEBE’s operations and/or utilities provisioning. Your feedback is invaluable in ensuring that the concerns are comprehensively understood and effectively resolved.

COCI remains steadfast in its mission to advocate for the prosperity and well-being of the business community and citizens of St. Maarten. Together, we can work towards fostering a business-friendly environment and enhancing the quality of life for all.