Appointment Solicitor General in Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao — The Kingdom Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the minister of Justice and Security Yeşilgöz-Zegerius (The Netherlands), and also on behalf of the Minister of Justice of Curaçao and of the Minister of Justice of Sint Maarten, has approved the appointment of Ms. E.V.A. (Eva) Bos as Solicitor-General at the Attorney General’s Office of Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba. She succeeds M.L.A. Angela. The appointment is effective as of October 15, 2023.

Ms. Bos has been a prosecutor at the Prosecutor’s Office Curaçao since 2011. Since then, she has laid a solid foundation and gained a lot of experience in leading various investigations. Her portfolio has had task accents on organized crime, investigation and quality, Matrix team, forensic investigation and terrorism.