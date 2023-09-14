Addressing a pressing crisis that affects the very fabric of our workforce and the dignity of our people

Today, I stand before you to address a pressing crisis that affects the very fabric of our workforce and the dignity of our people – the issue of temp agencies and the abuse of workers here in St. Maarten.

It is no secret that our island depends on the contributions of hardworking individuals, both local and foreign, who labor day in and day out to support themselves and their families. But, regrettably, in the shadows of our thriving economy, a troubling crisis has taken root, threatening the livelihoods and well-being of countless workers.

Temp agencies, meant to provide flexibility and opportunity, have instead become instruments of exploitation. Workers are treated as mere commodities, their rights ignored, and their dignity stripped away. It is a crisis of conscience, a crisis of compassion, and a crisis we can no longer turn a blind eye to.

Workers are subjected to deplorable conditions – long hours, inadequate pay, and unsafe working environments. Their voices are stifled, their grievances dismissed, and their hopes for a better life shattered.

As a community, we must stand together to address this crisis head-on. We cannot allow the agencies that are meant to connect workers with employment to continue this cycle of abuse. We must demand transparency, fairness, and accountability in the operation of these agencies.

I call upon our government to enact and enforce stronger policies to protect the rights of workers, ensure fair wages, and hold abusive temp agencies accountable for their actions. We need a comprehensive approach that involves collaboration between government, employers, and labor organizations.

Furthermore, we must raise awareness within our community about these issues, empower workers to know their rights, and provide them with the support they need to seek justice when those rights are violated.

Let us remember that the strength of St. Maarten lies not just in its breathtaking landscapes but in the strength and resilience of its people. We cannot thrive as a society while turning a blind eye to the suffering of our workers.

This crisis demands our immediate attention and unwavering commitment to justice. Let us stand united, ensuring that every worker in St. Maarten is treated with the dignity, respect, and fairness they deserve.

Thank you, and let us work together to bring about the change our workers so desperately need.