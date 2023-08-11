Vandalism of N.V. GEBE’s Meters A Serious Offense

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Early Tuesday morning, a report was made by a resident to N.V. GEBE’s dispatcher stating that there is a damaged manifold (aka meter) at Pitusa Building, located on A.T. Illidge Road. At this point, a technician was immediately dispatched.

Upon assessment of the situation, N.V. GEBE’s technician observed that multiple water meters at various locations were (likely intentionally) damaged, causing an overflow of water being squandered.

Additionally, this malicious incident disrupted the water supply to several customers. Consequently, approximately 10 meters were promptly replaced and services were fully restored.

This incident is not habitual in nature, as the last time that such occurred was in 2019. Nevertheless, N.V. GEBE would like to remind the community that vandalism of company’s property is a serious offense that is not taken lightly. There are severe consequences for the individual(s) responsible for vandalizing N.V. GEBE’s property.

These offenders are not only causing a major inconvenience to consumers, but also, wasting valuable water resources. The matter has been brought to the attention of St. Maarten’s Police Department, who is investigating the matter further.