SMAF elected new board members

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The St. Maarten Aquatic Federation (S.M.A.F) held a meeting to elect a new board on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at the Carib Swim Pool facilities in Cole Bay.

Present were members from the various swim clubs on the island, namely Dolphins Swim Team, Super Splash Swim Team and the Carib Swim Team. The newly elected board members received the majority of votes from the club members present.

The composition of the newly elected board consists of: President: Dwight Vermeer Bpol.,

Secretary: Rita Gumbs, Treasurer: Natasha Wright, Board Members: Claudia Connor, Cassandra Janssen, Christel Horst and Derick Prince.

The newly elected board is enthusiastic in further developing, fostering and promoting aquatics on Sint Maarten. The members are dedicated to ensuring that young individuals engaged in the sport of aquatics acquire the essential skills needed for achieving significant success in competitive environments at national, regional, and international levels.

The S.M.A.F. can be contacted via Email: sxmaquatics@gmail.com and follow us on the

website: https://sxaquatic.com/