Serious Assault in Cole Bay, Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — On August 18th, 2023. At approximately 12:00 AM, central dispatch for both the police and ambulance services received multiple distress calls reporting a severe assault in the Cole Bay area.

In response to these calls, several police patrols and ambulance personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, law enforcement and medical personnel were confronted with a harrowing crime scene where a male victim had sustained grievous injuries supposedly from being chopped with a weapon.

The victim had suffered severe lacerations across his head, chest, arms, and hands. Immediate medical attention was provided on-site by ambulance personnel, and he was subsequently rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center, where the victim remains in critical condition, undergoing intensive medical care.

A second victim, identified as a female, was also present at the scene and had suffered lacerations to her hands. Fortunately, a minor who was also present in the vicinity did not sustain any injuries.

Preliminary investigations conducted by officers of detective Department point towards the involvement of the former friend of the female victim and potentially others. It is believed that this brutal attack was orchestrated by individuals known to the female victim. The police are actively working on gathering evidence and collaborating with all relevant parties to ensure a thorough investigation.

Subsequent to these initial investigations, the Major Crime Squad’s efforts led to the arrest of a suspect with the initials F.J. later in the morning. It is believed that this individual was directly connected to the incident. The Police Force of Sint Maarten anticipates further arrests to be made in connection with this case as investigations progress.

The severity of the injuries inflicted upon the male victim is absolutely unacceptable and reprehensible. This level of violence has no place in our society and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. We implore the public to seek peaceful and lawful means to resolve disputes and conflicts. Resorting to violence only leads to pain, suffering, and devastating consequences for all parties involved.

KPSM urge anyone with relevant information pertaining to this incident to come forward and assist us in this. The cooperation of the public during this ongoing investigation is greatly appreciated, and we encourage individuals who witness this incident or you know did who knows what took place to, please call the police station on +17215422222 ext. 208/214 or the tip line at 9300 if you wish to remain anonymous.