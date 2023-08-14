Police update on fire at Simpson-bay Resort on Sunday august 13th 2023 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — On Sunday afternoon august 13th at approximately 13:30 today, Central Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a fire at several of the units within the Simpson Bay Resort located in Pelican. In response to the emergency, personnel from both the Sint Maarten Police Force and the Sint Maarten Fire Department were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, law enforcement and fire department officials promptly initiated evacuation procedures.

Firefighting operations were swiftly launched, with the Sint Maarten Fire Department’s. Their efforts were successful in containing and ultimately extinguishing the blaze. Subsequently, a joint investigative team consisting of forensic department of KPSM and fire personnel commenced an examination of the incident to determine the cause of the fire.

Preliminary findings from the ongoing investigation suggest that the fire was not a result of premeditated or intentional actions. Instead, the evidence points towards an electrical anomaly as the potential cause of the fire.