OPEN LETTER TO THE PRIME MINISTER SILVERIA JACOBS ON DISCONNECTION NOTICE FROM GEBE

Honorable Prime Minister,

Again, our electricity and water distribution company GEBE NV issued a public notice to the general public to inform the population of its intention to disconnect electricity and water supply to those customers that are in arrears in payment to GEBE NV.

Prime Minister, you are aware of the incident that took place in March 2022 when the IT-system at GEBE NV was hacked and most or all of the database at GEBE NV was affected. Since then and up to today’s date there is work being carried out to the IT-system and the database is still in state of recovery. At no point and time did the management of GEBE NV or your person as the one ultimately responsible for the well-being of our country, explained to the people of Sint Maarten that the problem at GEBE NV has been repaired fully and that its operation is back to normalcy.

Again, we have taken notice that GEBE was hacked once more again or an attempt was made according to the little and very vague information provided to the media.

We have also taken notice that GEBE has suspend some of its IT-department employees. But again no information is provided to the people of Sint Maarten. Neither do you, in your capacity as Prime Minister, feels that you have to give account to the people of Sint Maarten. I believe that you are to simply just to understand your responsibilities. Did you ever discuss this matter with your counterparts in Aruba or Curacao? What was their response to you? I guess, their reaction was: “Better you then me!

Because, you act as if GEBE and your government are one and same. No! it is not so; you have to distance yourselves (the government) from GEBE. Have GEBE give account to government. You are THE PEOPLE, You are not GEBE.

The people have been receiving outrageous bills from GEBE for one year and a half now. How in the hell do you Prime minister believes that people can pay? With settlement agreement or not. GEBE bills are like mortgage payments. Do we deserve this?

As Prime Minister you left the people to the mercy of GEBE. Shame on you! I cannot wait for whichever date that you want to set for election. All I know that is my desire to see you disappear from that seat. You are testing my Christianity.

By means of this media, I urge you Madame Prime Minister, to instruct GEBE NV to cease and desist of any disconnection of water and electricity supply to the community at large for as long as the IT-system is not repaired and functioning properly and that all consumers are billed equally and accurately according to their usage. At this moment that is not the case and you are fully aware of that. There should not be any inequality, favoritism and or nepotism on this level within any society. The people of Sint Maarten will know of those persons whose bills yes did get reduced to nothing.

Furthermore, I want to remind you that the consequences of a mass disconnection by GEBE NV, which will cause disruption and sufferings at all levels within the society (from babies to the elders). You don’t need to take my word for it, but you will have to live with that on your conscience.

A concerned citizen.