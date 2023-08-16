Mesguich and Boureau win SMGA’S 2 person’s Stableford Tournament

MULLET BAY: Laurent Mesguich and Fred Boureau took top honors during the two person’s Stableford Tournament at the Mullet Bay Golf Course. This event organized by the St. Maarten Golf Association (SMGA) drew 11 teams of 2 golfers to the course during last Saturday.

On a golf course that’s become increasingly improved after rain during the last couple of days, Mesguich and Boureau scored 79 points in the Stableford format and beat the runner up team of the brothers Marzi by a mere 1 point. Third place was won by Jean Paul Clerk and Claude Levy who carded 74 points.

Afterwards prizes, lunch and drinks were served to all participants, courtesy of the St. Maarten Golf Association.

The SMGA is a non-profit organization that welcomes all beginning and experienced golfers, tourists and St. Maarten / St. Martin residents alike to become members and join them during tournaments and matches. For more information about the SMGA, please contact the Golf Shop at the Mullet Bay Golf Course or like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/St.MaartenGolfAssociation Website : www.sxmgolfassociation.com