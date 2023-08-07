KPSM concern about Jouvert Morning Underage Drinking and Illicit drug use

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The KPSM was actively engaged during the recent Jouvert morning event, where a predominantly youthful crowd gathered. While the event was quieter than initially anticipated, it required vigilant attention from law enforcement.

Regrettably, the police encountered instances of underage drinking and illicit use of drugs (mainly marihuana) that raised serious concerns. Several minors were visibly intoxicated, with some even requiring medical intervention. The safety and well-being of our community’s youth remain a top priority for the KPSM.

We are deeply troubled by the incidents of underage drinking and illicit use of drug (smoking marihuana) that occurred during the Jouvert morning jump up. “The potential dangers and consequences associated with underage drinking and drug usage cannot be ignored. We urge parents and guardians to engage in meaningful conversations with their children about this issue, emphasizing the risks and the importance of making responsible choices.”

The KPSM is committed to maintaining a safe environment for all members of the community.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to take an active role in guiding their children, equipping them with the knowledge to make informed decisions and avoid risky behaviors. Together, we can create a safer environment that allows our youth to thrive.