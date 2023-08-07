Ill-Treatment Incident in Cay-Hill, Sint Maarten – Suspect Apprehended

The detectives of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) are actively engaged in an ongoing investigation concerning a recent incident of ill-treatment that took place in the Cay-Hill area on July 27th, 2023. The incident stemmed from an altercation between a landlord and a tenant, resulting in severe injuries to the landlord.

On the evening of July 27th, an argument between a landlord and a tenant escalated into a violent altercation. During the confrontation, the landlord sustained injuries inflicted by a weapon, which led to severe trauma to the head. Swift response by multiple police patrols and ambulance personnel was coordinated to the scene. Upon arrival, the victim was found in a critical condition with severe head wounds. Immediate first aid was administered by the ambulance personnel, after which the victim was expeditiously transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center.

Recognizing the gravity of the injuries sustained, the victim was subsequently flown off the island to secure emergency medical treatment.

Following the incident, the detectives of (KPSM) launched an investigation into this incident.Through meticulous efforts, the detectives successfully identified a suspect with the initials “M.S.”

On Sunday, August 6th, 2023, officers arrested the aforementioned suspect who was brought to the police station in Philipsburg where he’s being held pending further investigation.

KPSM places importance on addressing incidents of violence, demonstrating a resolute dedication to pursuing justice for all victims. The cooperation of the public during this ongoing investigation is greatly appreciated, and we encourage individuals who witness this incident or you know did who knows what took place on that day, please call the police station on +17215422222 ext. 208/214 or the tip line at 9300 if you wish to remain anonymous.