Home Invasion and Robbery in Maho – Female Suspect Apprehended

The detectives of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) are currently engaged in an investigation concerning a home invasion/ robbery that unfolded in the Maho area on Sunday, August 6th, 2023.

On August 6th, 2023, a call was received by Police Dispatch, reporting an incident involving a home invasion/robbery in the Maho area. Responding to this situation, the officers initiated a comprehensive response and launched an investigation into the matter.

Subsequent to diligent efforts, officers succeeded in uncovering crucial information that led to the apprehension of a female suspect with the initials D.P.A. It was revealed that this individual was intricately linked to aiding the principal suspect(s), who was responsible for perpetrating the home criminal act. After being arrested the suspect was brought toe the police station in Philipsburg where she is being held pending further investigation.

Personnel of the Detective Department, urges individuals possessing pertinent information related to this incident to come forward and share their insights with law enforcement. The cooperation of the public holds immeasurable value in advancing our efforts to resolve this case. We encourage anyone who was a witness to this incident or possesses knowledge about the events to contact the police station at +1 721-542-2222 ext. 208/214. Alternatively, if anonymity is preferred, the tip line at 9300 is available for discreet reporting.