C&W Communications remains committed to Dutch Caribbean

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao — Leading telecoms provider C&W Communications has underscored its long-term commitment to the progress of the Dutch Caribbean.

The pledge comes from Inge Smidts, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, and Bart Hofker, recently appointed Vice President, Dutch Caribbean, as they paid a courtesy visit to The Hon. Charles Cooper, Minister of Traffic, Transport, Urban Planning and Telecommunications.

“Our meeting was very productive, and I think there’s a bright future ahead for the Dutch Caribbean. From a C&W perspective, we are eager to continue our dialogue to explore the ways we can fully leverage and support the synergies that already exist in today’s fully connected environment,” said Smidts.

“Our discussions were centred around our shared commitment to connect the unconnected, especially those families most in need, as well the investments made in the expansion and maintenance of our fixed and mobile networks. We have a long and proud history of connecting the Dutch Caribbean and we look forward to our sustained collaboration for the benefit of all who use our networks.”

Hofker, an experienced executive who has held Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial Officer positions at leading telecom companies in Africa and Europe prior to joining C&W Communications, said he was looking forward to meeting with stakeholders and deepening relationships.

“We are proud to serve our communities and our commitment to keep our customers connected to the things that matter most has never been stronger. Over the last few years, we have been transformational as a company, and we are now poised to deliver new, enhanced experiences with improved channels of engagement and support,” he said.

In his new role, Hofker forms part of the C&W Communications executive leadership team and has overall responsibility for Flow/Chippie operations in Bonaire, Curacao, St. Maarten/St. Martin, Saba, and St. Eustatius.

“I’m excited for this new opportunity, and I look forward to working closely with my colleagues and stakeholders to ensure the people of the Dutch Caribbean continue to enjoy the fastest and most reliable connections over the best network,” he said.

Smidts and Hofker also hosted an employee townhall where local teams were recognised for their outstanding achievements and their commitment and dedication to the business.