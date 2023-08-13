Continuation Committee of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports Affairs (CECYSA) of Parliament meeting with the Minister of ECYS regarding the current issues involving teachers, pertaining to vacation pay and the vacation schedule 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten –The Committee of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs of Parliament (CECYSA) will meet on August 14, 2023.

The Committee meeting, which was adjourned on February 13, 2023, will be reconvened on Monday at 13.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in

Philipsburg. The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport will be present.

The agenda point is:

Discussion with the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport on current issues involving teachers, such as vacation pay and the vacation schedule (IS/439/2022-2023 dated February 9, 2023

This meeting was requested by MP C.T. Emmanuel.

