Continuation Committee for Constitutional Affairs and Decolonization meeting for follow-up discussions on i.a. decolonization 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Committee for Constitutional Affairs and Decolonization of Parliament will meet on August 29, 2023.

The Committee meeting, which was adjourned on April 14, 2023, will be reconvened on Tuesday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

Discussion regarding follow-up on the Petition submitted on behalf of Sint Maarten (IS/524/2022-2023 dated March 1, 2023) Follow up discussion regarding reparatory justice and debt cancellation post-IPKO Discussion on the creation of a multi-annual comprehensive plan for decolonization in accordance with resolution 1 of the motion of June 30, 2020 (IS/971/2019-2020 dd 23 June 2019-2020).

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

