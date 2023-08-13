Chamber of Commerce and Industry Announces Winners of its Business Raffle to CUBE Trade Show

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) is pleased to announce the winners of its business raffle held on 4 August 2023. The winners are Archangel Private Fund Foundation and Nuubic BV. COCI will be sponsoring the participation of the winners in the first Caribbean Unity Business Expo (CUBE). There were 79 entries in total, of which 47 were deemed eligible.

This opportunity grants these local businesses the chance to showcase their products and services on a regional platform and forge valuable business collaborations with stakeholders across the Caribbean.

The Caribbean Unity Business Expo (CUBE) will be an inaugural event that brings together businesses from four islands and from diverse sectors, to exchange ideas, network, and foster regional growth. This year’s CUBE event will take place on August 18, 2024, in St. Kitts, offering a unique opportunity for the winners and other participants to not only showcase their offerings but also engage with potential partners and customers from throughout the Caribbean.

Through this initiative, COCI continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting the local business community by providing essential exposure through seminars, conferences, and tradeshows that are instrumental in the growth and development of businesses. The Chamber’s dedication to facilitating connections and knowledge-sharing among business professionals contributes significantly to the overall economic prosperity of the country.

“We are thrilled to congratulate Archangel Private Fund Foundation and Nuubic BV on their participation and success in the COCI business raffle,” said Jude Houston – Executive Director of COCI. “We believe that this exposure at CUBE will not only enhance the visibility of their products and services but also pave the way for exciting collaborations that will drive innovation and economic growth for the business sector and the country on a whole.”

COCI remains steadfast in its mission to create an environment where businesses can thrive and reach their full potential. As we celebrate the success of Archangel Private Fund Foundation and Nuubic BV, we take this opportunity to wish them all success in their participation of the CUBE event and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our local business community.