Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding an update by the Prime Minister on Government’s electoral reform trajectory

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on August 17, 2023.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affair will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Update by the Prime Minister on Government’s electoral reform trajectory as per the Prime Minister’s letter dated March 15, 2023, IS/584/2022-2023 (IS/759/2022-2023 dated May 10, 2023)

This meeting was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams, MP G.S. Heyliger-Marten and MP S.L. Duncan.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament