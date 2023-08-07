AUC medical students volunteered to paint part of MPC premises

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On July 29th, a group of students and staff of the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine lend a helping hand to get Milton Peters College freshly painted for the new school year.

As part of their AUC Community Outreach Program the students came out and helped the MPC maintenance crew in painting several buildings of the extensive MPC campus. SVOBE schools want to extend their gratitude to AUC for their help.

Another part of the premises was painted during SXM Doet in March, but many walls are still awaiting a fresh coat of paint. SVOBE Schools intends to set up more volunteering activities this schoolyear to have the whole school painted.

Meanwhile SVOBE is happy to announce that the school year will start with air conditioning in all classrooms at MPC, since the Keep our heads Cool campaign was closed off successfully.