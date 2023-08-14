Arrest and Apprehension of Suspect Involved in Possession of Firearm and Attack on Police Officers

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — In the early hours of Monday, August 14th, 2023, officers from the KPSM (Korps Politie Sint Maarten) conducted a routine vehicle stop that led to the arrest of a suspect found in possession of a firearm, along with the subsequent attack on the officers during the arrest. The incident took place at approximately 03:35 AM on the A.Th Illidge road.

Upon initiating the stop, officers from the KPSM Control Team approached a blue Hyundai I-10 with four individuals inside. As part of the standard procedure, the officers began to inspect the vehicle for compliance with technical requirements. During this inspection, a plastic bag containing a substance resembling marijuana was discovered.

Further investigation led to a comprehensive search of all occupants of the vehicle. During this search, it was observed by one of the officers that the driver was carrying a firearm concealed in his fanny-pack.

Upon realizing that the officers had identified the firearm, the suspect, identified as A.D.G.H, attempted to evade apprehension and initiated a violent struggle with the officers. Throughout the altercation, the suspect repeatedly attempted to access the firearm within his fanny-pack, posing an immediate threat to the safety of the officers on the scene.

Despite the suspect’s persistent attempts to seize the firearm, the officers managed to successfully subdue and arrest A.D.G.H. and confiscating the firearm. Following his arrest, the suspect was transported to the Philipsburg police station, where he is presently detained pending further investigation.

Regrettably, three of the officers involved in the apprehension sustained injuries to their arms, hands, and shoulders during the intense struggle with the suspect

The KPSM takes this opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to upholding the law, ensuring the safety of its officers, and maintaining public order. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers faced by law enforcement officers in the line of duty.