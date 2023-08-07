Altercation on Rock Salt Road Results in Serious Injury

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — In the early hours of August 6th, at approximately 01:50 am, the Central Dispatch of the KPSM received a distress call reporting an altercation on Rock Salt Road. Upon arrival, responding officers were informed that a confrontation between two males had taken a dangerous turn, leaving one of them severely injured.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the heated argument escalated, culminating in a violent act that resulted in one male being struck with a baseball bat to his head. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, emergency medical services were promptly dispatched to the scene.

The injured male, received immediate medical attention at the scene before being transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center for further treatment. His condition is described as stable but he’s still being monitored.

This case will be investigated by the detective department.