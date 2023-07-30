Stacy-Ann Taylor Modeling Agency to host Model casting for the newly established Model Academy

PHILIPSBURG, SINT MAARTEN — Stacy-Ann Taylor Studio is pleased to announce its first annual ‘Model Academy’ casting which will take place on Saturday August 05th, 2023 from 12PM to 3PM at the Studio located on the 1st floor of the Laguna View Commercial Plaza (Above First Caribbean Bank) in Cole Bay, St. Maarten.

This ‘Model Academy’ is hands-on and will be led by Chief Visionary Officer Stacy-Ann Taylor, and is designed to teach males and females (age 7 & up) to be the best version of themselves. But also if you’re struggling with self-confidence, anxiety or self-esteem or even would like to walk confidently in heels (like a lot of people especially teenagers and adult female), this ‘Model Academy’ is for you!

By being part of the ‘Model Academy’, you will be introduced to intensive runway training, pose coaching, public speaking and photo-shoots and much more. The Academy will help guide and equip the models with the necessary skills and professionalism to succeed in achieving their goals of being a role model and boast self-esteem and confidence.

What you will gain from this 1 year Model Academy is: Self-confidence, Higher Self-Esteem, Runway Training, Poise, Pose and Photo-shoot Coaching, Building your Portfolio, Public speaking, Social Media Marketing Strategy on how to brand yourself and participate in Fashion shows. Overall, it will help you to be the best version of yourself! All this for only USD 960.00!

Attire for the model castings is: female are required to wear form fitted black or black and white with comfortable pair of heels. Male are required to wear T-shirt (black or white) black or blue jeans with close toe shoes. No sneakers!

If you like to sign up and are interested in participating in this Model Academy please contact Stacy-ann by email: info@stacyanntaylorstudio.com or phone +17215226866.

MODELING AGENCY

The Stacy-Ann Taylor Model Agency and Image Consultancy created and led by Stacy-Ann Taylor, began its operations in June 2020. Stacy-Ann established her own studio to combine her talents, professional experience and passion to help clients.

Since the start, the agency has trained and coached a diverse group of talented individuals who have performed in many local fashion shows and participated in several video and photo-shoots for clients both locally and internationally. One of our goals, is to have our models placed with international agencies.

As a Model Agency and Image Consultancy, Stacy-Ann Taylor Studio has earned a reputation for making her clients’ look and feel their best to present themselves to the world with pep in their step, a fresh face and boost in their confidence.

ABOUT STAY-ANN TAYLOR AND THE STUDIO

Stacy-Ann is a self-taught makeup artist, with numerous years of experience at MAC Cosmetics as senior makeup artist and product specialist. Stacy-Ann has been working in this field for over a decade providing make up for many different occasions, like bridal makeup, fashion makeup, photo shoots, corporate websites and commercial video’s to name a few.

Besides makeup, fashion has always been her passion ever since she can remember. Before pursuing a career as a makeup artist, Stacy-Ann has been working at different boutiques in St. Maarten like Liz Claiborne and Qui Boutique.

With all the experiences gained in the makeup, fashion field and working with young people through pageantry since 2015, Stacy-ann decided to establish her own Studio to bring her knowledge together and help clients with makeup artistry, image consultancy, creative concept development, photography assistant and with providing models. For this last group Stacy-Ann specifically started a modeling agency.

For interested companies or media outlets that would like to partner up or have more information about this ‘Model Academy’ please contact Stacy-Ann directly by phone: +1721-522.68.66 or by email.