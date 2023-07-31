SMMC celebrates World Breastfeeding Week 2023

CAY HILL, Sint Maarten — St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), its Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBGYN) Department, and its Breastfeeding Committee will celebrate World Breastfeeding Week 2023 from August 1st to August 7th with a week full of activities geared towards promoting breastfeeding. This year, the theme for World Breastfeeding Week is “Enabling Breastfeeding – Making a difference for working parents”.

The week kicks off with a radio interview on Tuesday, August 1st at 9:00 am on the Breakfast Lounge with Lady Grace on 102.7FM followed by an official opening of World Breastfeeding Week. Throughout the week, the Breastfeeding Committee will be giving information on breastfeeding at SMMC’s Outpatient Department and Women’s Health Services (Dr. Friday’s clinic).

On Thursday, August 3rd, a virtual lecture and Q&A session will take place on Facebook (www.facebook.com/stmaartenmedicalcenter). The topic for the session is the 2023 World Breastfeeding Theme, “Enabling Breastfeeding – Making a difference for working parents” and parents and employers are encouraged to tune in to find out how they can create a working environment that supports and encourages breastfeeding – regardless of the industry.

World Breastfeeding Week 2023 is also a momentous occasion for SMMC as its Breastfeeding Lounge (Lactation Room) will also be officially opened on Friday, August 4th.

SMMC’s Breastfeeding Committee is comprised of nurses and other OBGYN and Pediatric support staff who provide education and resources to new and expectant mothers and partners on breastfeeding. This includes topics such as breastfeeding at work, bonding with your baby through breastfeeding, breastfeeding while sick, and how partners can support moms during breastfeeding.

For information on breastfeeding, please contact SMMC’s OBGYN Department via +1 (721) 543-1111 or 910 ext 1100.