PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is again, calling upon the rightful owners of confiscated vehicles connected to theft or fencing to promptly pass by the police station in Philipsburg to claim or gather information about their property.

The provision of necessary documentation during the reclamation process is crucial to ensure a successful outcome.

Unfortunately, our previous press release failed to generate a significant response from the owners of confiscated vehicles in the past. In light of this, we would like to emphasize the urgency of this matter and encourage all affected individuals to take immediate action.

If you have previously inquired about your confiscated vehicle, we strongly urge you to revisit the police station and arrange a meeting with Detective 1 and Detective 2 from the Detectives Department of KPSM. They will provide you with further information and guidance regarding the status of your vehicle.

Furthermore, we would like to remind the public of the severe consequences associated with owning or purchasing stolen vehicles. Prospective buyers are strongly advised to exercise utmost caution and due diligence. Before purchasing a second-hand car, we urge you to take the following steps:

Verify the status of the vehicle: Consult authorized car dealers or specialists on the island to ensure that the vehicle has not been reported stolen and is safe to purchase. This can be done by conducting thorough checks on both the vehicle and its Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Remain vigilant and responsible: Purchasing a vehicle, knowingly or unknowingly, can have serious ramifications for the buyer. It may lead to financial or legal consequences, or even both. To safeguard your interests and avoid potential trouble, please exercise prudence throughout the purchasing process.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is committed to upholding public safety and security. We urge all vehicle owners to take appropriate measures to avoid inconvenience and to cooperate with us in the retrieval of their confiscated vehicles. By doing so, we can collectively ensure a safer and more The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM): Is.

