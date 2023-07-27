 Several drivers fined for bad parking

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Today July 27, 2023, the Korps police of St. Maarten (KPSM) reiterated its dedication to ensuring public safety and a seamless traffic flow in the Philipsburg area. Recognizing the significant impact of poorly parked vehicles and resulting congestion on both drivers and pedestrians, the KPSM took proactive measures to addressed the issue.

In an effort to remind motorists of the importance of adhering to parking regulations and guidelines, KPSM officers were visibly present on the streets.

KPSM appeals to the general public once more to abide by the traffic ordinance of St. Maarten, fostering a safer environment for all. As part of our commitment to maintaining order on the roads, several drivers found in violation were issued fines and instructed to vacate the improper parking spaces.

KPSM remains dedicated to its mission of safeguarding the community and enhancing the overall well-being of St. Maarten’s residents and visitors.