SARID DVN TO INTRODUCE DEBUT ALBUM ON USB DRIVES

Gospel artist SARID DVN is preparing for his album launch which is fast approaching. In providing an update recently, Sarid said preparations have been going well. The launch is taking place at the Hallal Praise Worship Tabernacle church in Needsmust, upstairs Kumar’s and will feature a wide array of local and regional gospel artists. “We’re going to feature artists like award-winning gospel artist, Jamaican-born Rohan Clark; now based in Atlanta. We have international sensation Bawnagen. He’s very colorful, not only in rap, but, he is versatile as well,” Sarid said. He listed local gospel sensation Blestina, Josie, Evy, and Elsa President from St. Croix as other acts who will be on the lineup at his album launch.

This album launch is rather unique as rather than getting a CD as is customary at these kinds of events, patrons who purchase the album, will receive a custom-made USB drive. “So, I must thank God for my wife Juel Grant…She’s the one that suggests that we would do the custom-made flash drive USB for the album,” he said. “So the album will be available on digital download and also physical hard copy on custom-made USB.”

Sarid also provided and update on his pre-launch event in St. Lucia, which is slated for later this month. “As a pastor of the Church of God 7th Day, we have our Caribbean conference scheduled yearly convention and this year we give God thanks that Saint Lucia is the island that is hosting it…. We’re going to introduce the album at the convention,” Sarid said, disclosing that he will be a special guest artist at a youth event as part of the convention. The name of Sarid’s debut album is Low City, t place where God meets people and will feature new songs yet to be released and singles he released recently, including ZION, which dropped earlier this year with a music video.