New ACU Supervisory Board in place, CBCS intervention ends 

Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten. Photo stmaartennews.com

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG – The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) hereby  announces the appointment of a new supervisory board at Algemene Spaar- en Kredietcoöperatie  (ACU).

With this development, ACU is once again in compliance with the legal requirement of  having a supervisory board, marking a significant milestone in the implementation of ACU’s  modernized cooperative governance model.

The intervention of the CBCS has now concluded  and ACU can independently proceed with the implementation of its new governance model by  recruiting new board members. 

