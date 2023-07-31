Jehovah’s Witness Convention Returning to Sint Maarten

St. Maarten to Host the First Large Conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses Since 2019

Sint Maarten –– After a three-year pandemic pause, one of the largest convention organizations in the world has once again chosen St. Maarten to host its global three-day event, the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Convention.

Prior to 2019, summers in St. Maarten were marked by Jehovah’s witnesses filling restaurants and staying in hotels or with local congregants to attend their annual conventions. In 2020, the pandemic interrupted that tradition, when the Witnesses canceled their in-person events throughout the world and held their convention programs as virtual events in more than 500 languages. Beginning Friday, August 4, 2023, the Witnesses will bring that tradition back to St. Maarten.

The convention program will bring visitors from Saba, Saint Eustatius, and Anguilla. One of those planning to make the trip for the convention is the Gumbs family, from Anguilla. “My wife and I are overjoyed! Yes, excited to be back with our brothers and sisters. We are looking forward to the hugs and kisses, and the spiritual nourishment that will be provided!” says Crispin Gumbs Someone who enjoyed these programs is Ange Cheraldini, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. Talking about the virtual conventions provided during the pandemic, he said: “they provided much needed comfort in a time of distress.”

Some 6,000 conventions will be held worldwide as part of the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Convention series. From Friday through Sunday, six convention sessions will explore the quality of patience, highlighting its modern-day relevance through Scriptural examples. A live baptism will be performed following the Saturday morning session and a prerecorded drama will be featured in two parts during the Saturday and Sunday afternoon sessions.

“It feels really good to be able to interact again in person,” says Cheraldini.

Story Idea Approval Request Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world for more than 100 years. After resuming smaller in-person meetings and their public ministry during 2022, the summer of 2023 marks the first time they will gather at much larger regional events around the world since the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

The convention is open to the public and no collection is taken. For more information on the program or to find other convention locations and dates, please go to jw.org and navigate to the "About Us" tab.