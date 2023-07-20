 Important Notice Regarding NV GEBE 

Dear Valued Customer,

NV GEBE would like to inform you about an important measure we have taken to secure our IT infrastructure. Our monitoring team observed an abnormal pattern in our IT systems last night, July 18, 2023. This discovery highlights our increased awareness of cyber threats and proactive approach to cybersecurity.

Upon detection, our IT specialists joined forces with our external cybersecurity monitoring agency to investigate and safeguard NV GEBE’s systems and information. This active approach reinforces our commitment to learn, adapt, and fortify our digital environment.

We have implemented strict precautionary measures to enhance our cybersecurity infrastructure as we continue investigating this matter. Due to these robust protective measures, NV GEBE’s consumer services are not operational today, July 19, and tomorrow, July 20. We regret any inconvenience this may cause.

We are working tirelessly to resume our services quickly. NV GEBE apologizes for any temporary disruption may cause, but we assure you that it is a necessary step in fortifying our digital defenses.

Despite this network pause, our production and distribution services continue to function optimally. The power and water services we deliver to you remain unaffected.

We remain steadfast in our commitment to serving you. Updates on our ongoing efforts and any further guidance necessary will be communicated promptly. We appreciate your understanding and the trust you’ve placed in us, especially during these critical times.

Sincerely,

NV GEBE