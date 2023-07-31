Handgun found and confiscated after pursuit of a scooter rider

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On July 30th, approximately 12:35 am a patrol from KPSM was busy patrolling in the Simpson Bay area when they spotted two riders on two scooters near a restaurant. An attempt was made by the patrol to control both riders of these scooters, when suddenly both rode away with high speed in the direction of the airport road.

The patrol proceeded then to make use of their siren and blue lights in an attempt to stop them but to no avail. The chase continued onto the Rhine Road in the Coupe coy area. One of the riders lost control and fell from his scooter. Police immediately conducted a control on the fallen rider and area.

A handgun was discovered near the scooter where the rider fell. The gun was immediately confiscated, however the other rider managed to escaped. The fallen rider was apprehended and brought the police station pending further investigation. The suspect because of his fall received minor bruises to both knees and two fingers.

None of his injuries sustained was life threatening and of a serious nature. First aid was also administered. This case is being investigated by the detective department.