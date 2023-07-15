BPW Concordia SXM hosted  its board installation and candle lighting Ceremony with keynote address on perseverance and courage

St. Martin – The International Federation of Business and Professional Women (BPW), founded in 1930 by Dr. Lena Madesin Philips, stands as one of the most influential international networks spanning across over 130 countries on five continents. The BPWC in St. Martin, as an affiliate club, is committed to empowering women from diverse backgrounds through advocacy, education, mentoring, skill building, and engaging sessions.

In a significant event chaired by Member, Dawn Smith, marking our commitment to women’s progress and leadership, BPWC St. Martin hosted its Board installation and Candle Lighting Ceremony on July 1st, 2023. This ceremony symbolizes the ambitions and endeavors of dedicated women around the globe, inspiring them to embrace their full potential.

Mr. Jean Franck Chance, our keynote speaker and a prominent male figure from our community addressed a full house on the vital topic of perseverance and courage. His insightful speech aimed to inspire and motivate women in their personal and professional journeys.

The ceremony also included live entertainment by Ms. Natisha Hanson and Mr. Gregory Hu.

The new officers installed for the term 2023-2025 were:

President: Catherine Magdeleine

VP Membership: Kathia Magdeleine

VP Public Relations & Marketing: Luciana Yamamoto

Treasurer: Emelinda Lake

Secretary: Sharanne Gibs

President Catherine Magdeleine will be leading this biennial under the theme ““Conquering Our Mountain with Perseverance & Courage”.

We would like to thank all who attended, our supporters, and sponsors for their contribution. Special thanks to:

Jean Franck CHANCE

Patrice PIERREVILLE

Fragrance

Villa 47

Le Temps des Cerises

La Belle By Lety

Epilation Beauté

Hillside Plantation

La Rosa Restaurant

Tina BERRY

Joel HAMLET

Nomade

Musano

AJ’s Car Rental

BPWC has a lot in store for its members and the community. To receive notification of our upcoming events, please follow us on our official Facebook page BPW CONCORDIA SXM or join our mailing list by sending an email to bpw.concordiasxm@gmail.com, or via WhatsApp +590 690 70 77 94.