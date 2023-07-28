Arrest of Four Individuals, Seizure of Firearm and Drugs in Dutch Quarter, St. Maarten

In the early morning hours, a routine control operation was carried out by a vigilant patrol unit of the KPSM.

The officers stopped a vehicle containing five occupants for inspection. Amid the process of controlling the vehicle and its occupants, one male suspect managed to evade capture, eluding the controlling officers.

Upon conducting a thorough search of the vehicle, the officers uncovered a firearm and a quantity of marijuana. The seized items were promptly confiscated. The remaining four occupants were arrested during this operation.

The four suspects, implicated in possession of the illegal firearm and narcotics, were taken into custody without delay. Following their arrest, they were transported to the Police station in Philipsburg for processing and further investigation.

The Detective Department has assumed responsibility for the ongoing investigation into this case, deploying their expertise to gather all necessary evidence and information. The St. Maarten Police Force remains committed to upholding the safety and security of our community