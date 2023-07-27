Adelena Chandler becomes the newest Rotary club of Sint Maarten member

PHILIPSBURG, SINT MAARTEN – JULY 26, 2023 – The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten grows again with the addition of its newest member, Ms. Adelena Chander.

President of the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten, Jeffrey “Dr. Soc” Sochrin stated, “Adelena Chandler is no stranger to Rotary or the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten. She first joined Rotary as a member of this Club in 2016, and then did a stint as a member of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset. We are thrilled Adelena has chosen to come back home to the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten. She instantly began assisting with the organization of the Rotary Clubhouse and has also assumed the new role of Wellness Chair for the Club. I am thrilled to welcome Adelena back to the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten”.

Adelena Chandler is a daughter of the soil. She was born and raised in Sint Maarten, and she attended Milton Pieters College. Ms. Chandler went on to earn a Master’s Degree in human resource management and development from University of Salford, in Salford, England, UK. Chandler is now the Human Resource Director at the Port Sint Maarten Group and founder of Chandler’s Coaching & Consultancy and has 15 years experience.

Chandler said, “I am thrilled to once again be back with the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten. I look forward to serving our community in the role of Wellness Chair, as we make an effort to improve awareness of mental health here on the island and around the world. Together, we can all work to Create Hope in the World”.

For more information about the Rotary Club of St. Maarten, please contact the Rotary Club of St. Maarten Press Officer at: pressrotarysxm@gmail.com or visit the website www.rotarysxm.org.