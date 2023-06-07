Two men arrested for armed robbery

Sint Eustatius — Today, on Tuesday, the 6th of June, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force on St. Eustatius made two arrests in connection with the armed robbery of Sunday, the 4th of June on the Heyligerweg.

At approximately 09:00 am, the 26-year-old man with initials R.R.S.S. was arrested at a residence on Arthur K. Valk Road by the KPCN with support from the arrest team of the St. Maarten Police Department.

Moments later, the second suspect turned himself in voluntarily at the police station in Oranjestad around 11:30 a.m. The 26-year-old man with initials L.A.L. was arrested at the police station. The investigation is ongoing.