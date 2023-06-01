Two arrests in connection with Defiance Parking Lot Shooting

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Two suspects in connection with a shooting incident in the Defiance Haven parking lot that occurred on of February 23rd, 2022, have been apprehended by the St. Maarten Police Force’s SWAT team. The arrests were made in the Middle Region in the early morning of 31 May 2023.

Under the supervision of the investigating judge, suspect A.K. was arrested and his residence searched by a team comprising members from the Major Crimes Team, Detectives and other police departments. Multiple items, including a shotgun and ammunition, were confiscated from the residence.

Another suspect initials B.D. was apprehended at another residence in Defiance. That residence was also searched under the supervision of the investigating judge. Several items of interest to the investigation were also confiscated from the home.

Both suspects remain in custody and have been arraigned by the acting prosecutor.

The Major Crimes Team continues to seek the cooperation and assistance of the public in this case. Anyone with knowledge or information related to this incident is urged to contact the team via telephone +1 721 542 2222, ext. 208, 223, or 214. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously through the tip line at 9300.