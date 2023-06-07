The commemoration of the 38th Anniversary of Flag Day scheduled for June 13th featuring the Patriotic School Parade 

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The people and the Government of Sint Maarten will be commemorating the 38th Anniversary of “Flag Day” on June 13th, 2023, at the Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School parking lot in Cay Hill. The annual commemoration of “Flag Day” will begin at 8:30 am with the Patriotic School Parade, which commences at the entrance of Cay Hill on Welgelegen Road and goes via the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex, turns right at the entrance of the St. Maarten Medical Center, and ends at the Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School parking lot.

The Sint Maarten flag, was designed by Roselle Richardson 38 years ago, presented by Dr. Claude Wathey, approved, and established by the then sitting members of Island Council on June 13th, 1985. The National Flag of Sint Maarten is a symbol of honor and pride for all Sint Maarteners at home and abroad. Today, the Sint Maarten Flag remains an intricate part of the fabric of our Historical and Cultural heritage and shop.

In the days leading up to the Flag Day commemoration ceremony on June 13th the Government Administration Building will be draped in red, white, and blue. The Minister of Education Culture Youth & Sport drs. Rodolphe Samuel is calling on persons and businesses in the community to show their pride and patriotism by flying the Sint Maarten flag on their vehicles and buildings or wherever they deem it appropriate. Persons are also reminded to follow proper protocol and etiquette of how the flag should be displayed.

Some of the main highlights of this year’s 38th Flag Day commemoration will be the Patriotic School Parade, the raising of the Sint Maarten Flag along with special cultural performances. The cultural performances will feature contributions by newly crowned Jr. Calypso Queen, Lady E, Princess Adri and Jojo.

Students and Teachers from NIPA, Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School and Learning Unlimited Preparatory School will also participate in the ceremony and Patriotic School Parade while music will be provided by King Beau Beau and DJ Pauly. Patriotic residents and businesses in the Cay Hill area are also encouraged to support or join the parade as it passes by their respective locations.