St. Maarten Hindu Organization Hosts Raat Ka Sangeet, an Evening of Entertainment, to Fundraise for Acquiring Community Space

Philipsburg, St. Maarten — The St. Maarten Hindu Organization announces its upcoming event, Raat Ka Sangeet, an evening of entertainment, taking place at the Lion’s Den in Sucker Garden, adjacent to the Sol Gas Station. This event aims to bring the community together in support of the organization’s mission to secure its own dedicated space for community activities and religious services.

We invite everyone to join us for a night filled with lively entertainment, scrumptious traditional vegetarian cuisine, and delightful non-alcoholic beverages. Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to groove on the dance floor as our talented band performs a medley of your favourite Chutney, Soca, and Bollywood songs. Alternatively, you can sit back and enjoy the captivating performances while indulging in the cultural rhythms.

Headlining this exceptional event is the renowned artist Soca Raja, hailing from Guyana and now residing in the USA. Soca Raja is a versatile singer/songwriter known for his captivating performances across various genres. His memorable and enthralling show at the Bel Air Community Center in SXM in August 2018 left the audience enthused and the dance floor packed.

In addition to Soca Raja, we have an exceptional line-up of performers including Pandit Dave Sahadeo as the Emcee, the talented Nitesh Sahadeo as singer/drummer/keyboardist, and the enchanting melody queen of Guyana, Preya, making her debut performance in St. Maarten.

This event is open to the public, and we kindly request a donation of US$20.00 per adult attendee and US$10.00 for children under the age of 12. It promises to be an unforgettable evening, so mark your calendars and join us with your family and friends to enjoy an even more spectacular performance than Soca’s acclaimed 2018 show.

The Raat Ka Sangeet will be held at the Lion’s Den, located next to the Sol Gas Station this Saturday, June 10th, 2023. The show starts promptly at 8:00 PM, so make sure to secure your spot early as space is limited. For further information or to reserve your spot, please contact the St. Maarten Hindu Organization at +1(721) 580-5025 or send a message via our Facebook page: SXMHinduOrganization.

The St. Maarten Hindu Organization deeply appreciates the unwavering support of the community throughout the past decade. This event is a continuation of our efforts to acquire a dedicated space for community activities and religious services. We remain committed to serving the community and fostering unity and harmony through cultural and spiritual endeavours.